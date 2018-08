Late August Heat !

by Shane Butler

Late August heat will be in full force this week. Temps will manage the lower to mid 90s but it will feel more 100 with the heat index. There will be a little relief at times with those late afternoon pop up showers and t-storms. Most miss out on them but where do occur you can expect brief heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. This weather pattern will be hanging around right through the upcoming holiday weekend.