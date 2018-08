Montgomery County Arrests: August 20-26

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/31 Martavius Tyus Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Felony Murder

2/31 Antwan Turner Arrest Date: 8/20/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Strangulation/Suffocation & Probation Revocation

3/31 Leon Townson Arrest Date: 8/20/18 Charge(s): Hold for Other

4/31 Thomas Smith Arrest Date: 8/25/18 Charge(s): Auto Burglary

5/31 Andrea Smith Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Possession of forged Instrument 2nd



6/31 Joel Slaton Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

7/31 Aundraye Rodgers Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Escape 3rd Degree, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, & Receiving Stolen Property

8/31 Lamont Pierce Arrest Date: 8/24/18 Charge(s): Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

9/31 Christopher Murray Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Driving While Suspended & Possession of Controlled Substance

10/31 Randy McDowell Arrest Date: 8/24/18 Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing II



11/31 Damien Long Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Parole Violation

12/31 Jerry Laue Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

13/31 Taris Lamar Arrest Date: 8/24/18 Charge(s): Burglary-Unoccupied (2 counts) & Theft of Property 1st

14/31 Marcus Jones, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/23/18 Charge(s): Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card (3 counts)

15/31 Tabitha Jenkins Arrest Date: 8/24/18 Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance



16/31 Antonio Hill Arrest Date: 8/23/18 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment, Shooting/Discharging Firearm into Occupied Building/Vehicle, & Theft of Property 3rd

17/31 Jerome Henderson Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia, & Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance

18/31 Marvin Harrison, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

19/31 Steven Harris Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked (8 counts), Operating Vehicle without Insurance (4 counts), Switched Tag (3 counts), Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts), Failure to Wear Safety Belt, Improper Lights, Receiving Stolen Property, & Probation Revocation

20/31 Sukita Hamilton Arrest Date: 8/23/18 Charge(s): Harassing Communications & Stalking



21/31 James Foster Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st (3 counts) & Theft of Property 2nd

22/31 Jonathan Edwards Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

23/31 Jimmy Davis Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

24/31 Matthew Chappell Arrest Date: 8/21/18 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

25/31 Robert Butler Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



26/31 Mardrequez Boykin Arrest Date: 8/24/18 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Violation to Carry Pistol

27/31 Joseph Bitting Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): Burglary III-Unoccupied & Theft of Property 1st

28/31 Toby Bensken Arrest Date: 8/25/18 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd

29/31 Kenneth Bennett Arrest Date: 8/23/18 Charge(s): Probation Violation

30/31 Daniel Baggett Arrest Date: 8/22/18 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



31/31 Gregory Adkins Arrest Date: 8/25/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd, No Drivers License, & Public Intoxication































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 20th through August 26th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.