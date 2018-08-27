Montgomery School Board Member Durden Dean Resigns

by Site Staff

Montgomery County Board of Education District 2 Representative W. Durden Dean has resigned from the school board. The following is a statement from Montgomery Public Schools:

Montgomery County Board of Education District 2 Representative W. Durden Dean has resigned from the board effective today. Superintendent Moore and board members were notified of his decision in an email received at 10:57 a.m.

Here is the text of his letter:

Dr. Moore & MPS Board:

It is with mixed emotions that I am notifying you and my fellow board members of my resignation immediately from the MPS Board. I have already notified board President Robert Porterfield.

My wife and I have been planning for some time to move to North Caroline to be near our daughter and grandchildren and that has come about sooner than originally anticipated.

It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve the children of Montgomery and I know I am leaving the MPS family in VERY capable hands under your leadership! I mean that very sincerely!

Thank you so much for your dedication and wishing you and the board much success for our children going forward!

With kindest regards

Durden

The Montgomery County Board of Education must wait 48 hours from the receipt of the resignation before they can begin considering a replacement for Dean. The board has 30 days to choose a successor or the Alabama Superintendent of Education may fill the vacancy. Board President Robert Porterfield has indicated the board will discuss the matter at tomorrow’s scheduled meeting at 5:00 p.m. in the MPS Central Office.