Montgomery’s Second CiCi’s Pizza Location Set to Open in September

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery is about to get a second slice of Cicis, the original unlimited pizza buffet restaurant where flavor runs free and individuality rules.

Cicis – known and loved for its unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, soup and dessert buffet – has broken ground on its second Montgomery restaurant located at 6649 Atlanta Hwy. When the new restaurant opens on Sept. 24, it will be 19th Cicis in Alabama and among more than 425 system-wide.

With the new Cicis rapidly nearing completion, the popular quick-service brand is seeking 30-45 candidates for multiple positions at the Mobile restaurant. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online atcicis.jobs.jobaline.com or stop by the new restaurant to apply in person between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or 4-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We are thrilled to commence construction in such a great location and can’t wait to hire another awesome team here in Montgomery,” said Senior District Manager Adrian De La Rosa. “At Cicis, we believe in making life more flavorful by empowering guests to find the tastes they love. We can’t wait to assemble a hardworking team that will join us in making a positive mark on the community by creating memorable dining experiences for each and every one of our guests.”

The new Montgomery restaurant will feature Cicis contemporary new logo, branding and “Maverick” restaurant prototype, which embodies Cicis brand character, described as “unconventional, brave and independent.”

For more information, visit cicis.com.