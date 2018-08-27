Special Election for Montgomery City Council District 4 Seat

by Ellis Eskew

Voters in Montgomery City Council District 4 will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election. They will vote to fill Senator David Burkette’s seat, who is now running for a full Senate term.

Driving through neighborhoods of District 4, it’s easy to find signs of candidates vying for your vote.

Doris Cooper Anthony, Audrey Billups-Graham, William Boyd, Nathaniel “Doc” Bracy, Jamel Brown, James Brown Jr. and Quartez D. Harris are all running for District 4 city council.

People we talked to say they are ready for someone who will help revitalize their part of town.

“I’d really like to see someone with some stability or some know-how of what’s going on and the different things we need fixed around here. And the attention to the kids, so they would have some place to go and not get into trouble,” said Jonetta Davis.

Some would like to see more businesses.

“I live on down almost to the Hope Hull area. We need a Dollar General or something like that. You know something like Mt Meigs,” said Anthony Smith.

Moses Surles agrees.

“We need more stores and everything out here. And maybe cut the grass around here. The grass needs to be cut,” said Surles.

As they head to the polls, they say a candidate who could add stores and help clean up eyesores would be a step in the right direction.

“That’s why we don’t have much business is because we have so many run down businesses around the city really preventing us from going forward because they are just sitting there,” said Davis.

That special election is Tuesday, August 28. Polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm. If a runoff is needed, it will be October 9th.