Alabama State University Labor Day Festival

by Chris Searcy

Get ready for the 2nd annual Labor Day Classic Week, August 26-September 2. It’s a full week of fun and excitement including celebrating the inauguration of our 15th President, Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr and the Labor Day Classic Concert, featuring Bell Biv DeVoe, Friday, August 31, in the Dunn-Oliver Acadome. It’s the ultimate concert before the classic showdown between the ASU Hornets and the Golden Tigers