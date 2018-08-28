Better Rain Chances Start Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Expect similar weather this afternoon compared to Monday. We’ll have just isolated showers and storms to cool a lucky few off. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index temperatures should stay in the upper 90s. Showers and storms quickly come to an end this evening, and it will be another dry and partly cloudy night. Lows drop to the low 70s.

Get ready for another quick warm-up on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the low 90s by midday, but a greater coverage of showers and storms should cap temperatures there. Tomorrow’s storms may last a bit longer into the evening, but eventually wind down overnight. Wednesday night’s low temperatures fall… wait for it… into the low 70s.

A scattered coverage of PM storms continues Thursday and Friday. Highs each day top out in the low 90s. Weekend rain chances look lower, but aren’t zero either. Be aware outdoor plans may be briefly interrupted by a brief shower or storm. Rain chances remain isolated early next week, and high temperatures could creep back to the mid 90s for most on Monday and Tuesday.