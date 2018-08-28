Graham, Harris Move to Runoff for District 4 City Council

by Ellis Eskew

The results are in for the special election to fill Senator David Burkette’s city council seat.

Seven candidates were vying for the seat.

Audrey Billups- Graham and Quartez Dan Harris are headed to a runoff.

Billups-Graham took the most votes with 33.1 % of the vote.

Harris -21.7 %

William Boyd- 17.3 %

Doris Cooper Anthony – 9.8 %

Nathaniel “Doc” Bracy – 7.9 %

James Brown Jr. – 5.9 % Jamel Brown – 4 %

The ballots came in Tuesday at the Montgomery County Election Center.

It didn’t take long for officials to tally the votes.

There was a very low voter turnout in District 4.

Out of 14,490 registered voters, only 1,396 voted.

The runoff will be Oct. 9th.