Graham, Harris Move to Runoff for District 4 City Council

The results are in for the special election to fill Senator David Burkette’s city council seat.

Seven candidates were vying for the seat.
Audrey Billups- Graham and Quartez Dan Harris are headed to a runoff.
Billups-Graham took the most votes with 33.1 % of the vote.
Harris -21.7 %
William Boyd- 17.3 %
Doris Cooper Anthony – 9.8 %
Nathaniel “Doc” Bracy – 7.9 %
James Brown Jr. – 5.9 %                                                                                                                                                                Jamel Brown – 4 %

The ballots came in Tuesday at the Montgomery County Election Center.
It didn’t take long for officials to tally the votes.
There was a very low voter turnout in District 4.
Out of 14,490 registered voters, only 1,396 voted.

The runoff will be Oct. 9th.

