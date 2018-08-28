River Region United Way Kicks Off Fundraising Campaign

by Andrew James

The River Region United Way is celebrating 95 years in the community and today the organization kicked off its 2018 fundraising campaign.

In the 95 years in Montgomery the outreach methods have evolved, but the needs are constant.

“You’re always going to have homelessness and poverty, and education issues so it’s crucial for organizations like the united way to continue our work,” explained President Jimmy Hill.

Campaign Chair Edward Crowell says the goal is to beat last year’s campaign total of around $4.5 million. He wants people to know that this money stays local and supports the United Way’s 40 plus affiliate agencies.

For more information on the River Region United Way click here.