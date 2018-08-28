Security Improvements Increase School Safety in Linden

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Linden City School officials are working to improve security and increase student safety around the district.

Superintendent Dr. Timothy Thurman says Linden Elementary now has a secured vestibule that restricts access into building.

He says plans are in place for a similar vestibule at George Austin Junior High and Linden Police are conducting random walk throughs at the school as a safety precaution.

Thurman says a teacher’s lounge at Linden High School has been turned into a police-hub to give police a presence at the school.

“We never envisioned forty, fifty years ago that we’d have people just walking into schools trying to cause harm to students, faculty and staff or whatever, so we saw a great need to improve safety here in, within the district,” said Thurman.

The Linden School District is one of the state’s smallest.

It consists of one elementary school, one junior high school and a high school.