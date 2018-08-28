Staying Hot and Humid

by Ryan Stinnett

THE FINAL WEEK OF AUGUST: An upper ridge is centered over the Carolinas and its influence continues to highlight he forecast for Alabama; meaning hot and mostly dry weather for Alabama continues today and tomorrow. Expect a good supply of sunshine, with highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon; while we can’t totally rule out a shower or storm this afternoon, odds of any one spot getting wet are only about one in ten.

Wednesday through Friday, the upper ridge weakens some, and as the air becomes more unstable. We are forecasting an increase in the number of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Chance of one location seeing rain Wednesday is near 40 percent, rising to 50/60 percent Thursday and Friday. Most of the showers and storms will come from about 1:00 until 10:00 p.m. Highs these days will be in the lower 90s, which are a few degrees above average for this time of year.

USA BRIEF: Showers and thunderstorms will be common along an eastward advancing cold front across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes on Tuesday. Some of the storms will be severe with damaging winds and large hail possible. Very hot and humid conditions are expected across the Northeast U.S. and the Mid Atlantic Region this week. High temperatures in the mid 90s are likely. Air Quality Alerts are in effect.

HELLO SEPTEMBER: Meteorological fall begins Saturday, which is the first day of September, but we all know it doesn’t magically turn cool. In fact, the hottest temperatures on record in Alabama occurred on September 5, 1925, when the mercury soared to 112° at Centerville in Bibb County. Nothing like that this year of course, and it actually looks like we may escape the summer with no triple digit heat for Alabama. This weekend will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will deal with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of one place seeing rain is about one in three both days, and highs will be between 90 and 94.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Yes, college football finally returns!!! UAB kicks off the season with a Thursday night special at Legion Field in Birmingham… they host Savannah State (kickoff is at 7p CT). A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half of the game, otherwise a humid night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff). For fans walking to the game, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87-90 degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7:00p CT kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Kickoff temperature near 85, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change; partly sunny days with the risk of random, spotty afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s; no sign of any early season cold front for now.

Have a great day!

Ryan