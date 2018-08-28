The Heat Is On !

by Shane Butler

There’s nothing new around here weatherwise. Hot and humid with isolated showers and t-storms are the norm these days. Looks like this will be the trend until further notice. You can continue to expect temps to reach the lower 90s for highs but when you factor in the humidity it will feel more like one hundred. Atlantic and some Gulf moisture will be streaming into the area leading to afternoon showers and t-storms. Some storms will be capable of heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.