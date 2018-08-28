Troy Man Arrested on 17 Counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jason Malcolm McDonald, 29, of Troy, was arrested Monday by the Troy Police Department on 17 counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child.

On August 25, Troy police received a complaint of a subject sending inappropriate images to a minor via social media. During the investigation, investigators were able to identify a suspect and obtained arrest warrants.

On August 27, investigators located and arrested the 29-year-old McDonald, in the 100 block of county road 5516 in Troy.

McDonald was arrested without incident and charged with 17 counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to A Child. Transmitting Obscene Material to A Child is a Class B Felony Offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

McDonald was incarcerated in the Pike County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000.

Troy Police believe that this subject may have contacted or attempted to contact other females via social media. If you or someone you know has information we urge you to report this to the Troy Police Department. You may contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

This is still a very active and ongoing investigation.

Troy Police department was assisted in this case by Investigators from the Pike County District Attorney’s Office.