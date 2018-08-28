Two Monroeville Men Indicted on Several Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictments of two Monroeville men on drug charges that arose out of an investigation that also brought criminal charges against Conecuh County Commissioner John William Andrews Jr.

Jack Lamar Jordan, 57, and Jimmy Coy Salter, 64, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance in the first degree, one count of unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and one count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Jordan and Andrews were previously arrested in September 2017 on warrants for these charges and were released on bond. Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division presented evidence to a Monroe County grand jury, resulting in the current indictments* on August 23. The defendants have been served formal notice of the indictments and are set to be arraigned on September 19, before Circuit Judge Jack B. Weaver in Monroe County.

The charges against Jordan and Salter arose from evidence involved in a pending criminal case against Conecuh County Commissioner Andrews, who was indicted* in March of 2018 for six felony counts of unlawful distribution of marijuana. A status hearing in that case is set for October 23. Jordan and Salter’s charges arise from the execution of a search warrant on their residence during the course of investigation of the drug charges against Andrews.

No further information about the investigation or about the defendants’ alleged crimes, other than that stated in the indictments, may be released at this time.

If convicted, Jordan and Salter each face penalties of 20 years to life imprisonment for conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance in the first degree, which is a class A felony; up to one year in jail for unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; and up to one year in jail for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, also a class A misdemeanor.