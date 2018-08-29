13-Year-Old Girl Arrested for Making Bomb Threats to Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

At approximately 8:55 p.m. Tuesday night, the Montgomery Public Schools Communication Office staff observed a social media post threatening to send bombs to various schools. The MPS security office was informed and they contacted Montgomery police with the information.

By 10:37 p.m., officials had identified a suspect and a search warrant secured. Montgomery police executed the warrant and subsequently arrested a 13-year old female and charged her with making terrorist threats. Records indicate the suspect is not a current MPS student.

Superintendent Ann Roy Moore was quick to praise law enforcement.

“We have such a wonderful working relationship with MPD and with the Montgomery Sherriff’s Office,” said Moore. “I am so thankful to MPD for their quick actions to identify and arrest this suspect. It is critical for everyone, especially young people, to understand making threats against schools is not a game. It is not a joke. It is a serious crime. If you make a threat, you will be found and arrested.”

Any questions about specifics of the investigation should be directed to MPD.