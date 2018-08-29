Preliminary Hearing for Butler County Teen Charged in the Murder of Ex-Girlfriend Ends with Case Going to a Grand Jury

by Danielle Wallace

A preliminary hearing for a Butler County teen charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend was held Wednesday.

18-year-old Harrison Cole English was arrested in June.

During the hearing, the judge only heard evidence from Deputy Robert Fulton who is part of the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. While family members, decided not to comment following the hearing. Here is what McCoy’s mother, Pamela Riddle shared with us, in June after her daughter’s body was found.

“She was exactly nine weeks pregnant when she was murdered. this ultrasound picture was taken the day before she was murdered. she was eight weeks and six days here, the heartbeat was in the 170’s,” says Riddle.

Attorney Brandon Sellers-who is representing Harrison Cole English, requested that English’s bond be reduced. The request was denied by the judge. In June, Maura McCoy’s body was found in Greenville off of Mount Pisgah road, just days after being reported missing at the time of recovering McCoy’s body, sheriff officials say she had blunt trauma to the head. According to court documents, English admitted to killing McCoy over a disagreement about her pregnancy.

“We are going to try to go for capitol murder. because he did murder two people and not just one and we want justice for Maura and her baby,” says Riddle.

Officials say the next step is taking the case to a grand jury. As of right now, there is not a date set yet for the case to go before a grand jury. Officials say they are also still waiting on forensics reports to come back in the case.