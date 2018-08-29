Raising Support for “The Orsi Holiday Ticket”

by Ellis Eskew

It’s a story that shook the community.

A father opened fire on his wife and children before burning down their house and turning the gun on himself.

Now three of the four sisters remain.

Through the heartache, a community has rallied around three sisters in need.

Doug Amos is one of them using his radio show – the MAX Roundtable- as a platform to raise support.

“I just know that Christmas is going to be really difficult for them. I know firsthand after my sister was murdered and it’s horrible. And we just felt through the PTO at Redland Elementary that we wanted to do something for them and get them away for the holidays,” said Amos.

That’s why he started a go-fund-me account– “The Orsi Holiday Ticket.”

It’s an all expense paid trip to Disney World.

“The girls will go with their grandparents, who are in the process of adopting and having the girls. And then their aunt, Charley Orsi’s sister, will go with them. The grandparents are the mother’s parents, so it will be six of them going and they are going to go for a week, the 22nd-29th. And we are doing the best we can to help underwrite as much as we can.”

Amos say he has seen the River Region spring into action when people are in need and trusts this will be no different.

“You know, we have high school football where we get against each other, and Auburn and Alabama where we get against each other but when we are needed, we are all together. And I’ve learned with 26 years of doing radio, people want to help when people are in need. They really do,” said Amos.

If you would like to donate to the Orsi trip, click here.