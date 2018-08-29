Red Tails Over Montgomery Air Show Set for September 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 187th Fighter Wing will host the Red Tails Over Montgomery Air Show September 8, in Montgomery.

The air show will feature aerial demonstrations to include the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team and Heritage Flight, the Air Force Wings of Blue parachute demonstration team, the Alabama Boys comedy flying act, and more.

“We’re excited and ready to showcase the past, present, and future of the Red Tails in our air show,” said Lt. Col. Paul Griggs, air show director. “The aerial acts will be breathtaking, and with dozens of static aircraft and other displays, there’s something for the whole family.”

An F-35A aircraft, the future of air power in Montgomery, will be on static display, along with numerous other aircraft.

“We’ve received unparalleled support from our community in the River Region during the F-35 base selection process, and this air show is a small token of our appreciation,” said Col. William Sparrow, 187th Fighter Wing commander. “We want to invite everyone in the community to see what the Red Tails do every day, and witness Air Power up close.”

Gates open at 9:00 am, and parking is off site at several parking lots near Dannelly Field. Visit www.RedTailAirShow.com or Facebook.com/187thFighterWing for more details and information on how to attend.