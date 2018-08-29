Scattered Afternoon Storms Through Friday

by Ben Lang

As promised, rain chances still look higher for this afternoon and early evening. The rain will keep temperatures down, with daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We could see some rain and storms last a little longer this evening. By midnight, we should be mostly rain free. Expect a partly cloudy sky for the remainder of the night, with lows in the low 70s.

Scattered afternoon storms are also likely on Thursday and Friday. The coverage may not be quite as high as today, but it will definitely be raining somewhere by the afternoon. Highs each day reach the low 90s, with lows in the low 70s. Rain coverage still looks more isolated this weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday look like typical hot and humid summer days. Highs reach the low to mid 90s each day.

There’s lower certainty in the forecast early next week- one model suggests even more isolated showers, while another brings a significant amount of tropical moisture by midweek. Time will tell, but it looks like we’re certain to deal with more heat for the first week of September. High temperatures reach at least the low 90s next Monday through Wednesday.