Slightly Higher Rain Chances Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

RINSE AND REPEAT FORECAST: With an upper ridge is centered over the Carolina still, hot and mostly dry weather continues for Alabama today. With a good supply of sunshine temperatures will be in the low 90s this afternoon; with a few mid 90s in spots. Better rain chances in the 20-40% range, but many locations stay dry.

USA BRIEF: A cold front will continue to trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Midwest to the Great Lakes and into the Northeast U.S. into Wednesday. Some of the storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. Heavy rainfall could cause localized flash flooding. Over the Northeast U.S. and Mid Atlantic, very hot and humid conditions will continue through Wednesday.

REST OF WEEK: Tomorrow and Friday, the upper ridge weakens some, and as the air becomes more unstable we are forecasting an increase in the number of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day. Chance of one location seeing rain will be 40/50 percent Thursday and Friday. Most of the showers and storms will come from about 1:00 until 10:00 p.m.

ROLLING INTO SEPTEMBER: This weekend will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will deal with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of one place seeing rain is about one in three both days, and highs will be between 88 and 92.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB kicks off the season with a Thursday night special at Legion Field in Birmingham… they host Savannah State (kickoff is at 7p CT). A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half of the game, otherwise a humid night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff). For fans walking to the game, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87-90 degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7:00p CT kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Kickoff temperature near 85, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change; partly sunny days with the risk of random, spotty to scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late Thursday or early Friday, with an area of low pressure likely to form between the coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. Development of this system is possible over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward over the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Development could be limited early next week when the system reaches cooler waters west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan