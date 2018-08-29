Summer Continues On

by Shane Butler

August will be finishing up hot and humid but there’s no big changes weatherwise ahead for the start of September. Over the next several days, temps will continue to climb into the 90s for highs. The higher humidity levels will make it feel more 100 degrees at times. The chance for scattered showers and t-storms remains fairly decent through Friday but after that, it’s looking rather slim for rain activity. High pressure will establish a hold on the deep south. This should limit the development and coverage of storms. You cool weather fans will have to be patient because it may be a while before we feel any significant cool down.