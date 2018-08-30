18-Year-Old Man Charged with Three Counts of Attempted Murder in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

From the South Alabama Newsroom — Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson has announced that 18-year-old Santonio Davis of Moss Point, Mississippi, is being held on three counts of attempted murder.

Hudson says Davis is also charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to a shooting incident that happened on Oak Street on August 11.

Police say a second person, also of Moss Point, Mississippi, was arrested then later released after investigators determined he was not involved in the incident.

Chief Hudson says investigators have identified another person of interest who is believed to have been involved. This person is a juvenile whose name is not being released.