Another Stormy Afternoon

by Ryan Stinnett

MORE STORMS TODAY: Today and tomorrow, the upper ridge over the region is shifting to the east as it weakens, allowing the air becomes more unstable. Expect an increase in the number of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of one location seeing rain today is near 60 percent, and 40 percent Friday. Most of the showers and storms will come from about 12:00 until 10:00 p.m.

USA BRIEF: Showers and thunderstorms capable of damaging winds and large hail will be possible over portions of the central and northern Plains both Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall could also lead to localized flooding concerns. Out west, warm and very dry conditions will lead to another round of critical fire weather to close out the week.

HELLO SEPTEMBER: This weekend will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds both days, and we will deal with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Chance of one place seeing rain is about one in four both days, and highs will be between 88 and 92.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: UAB kicks off the season with a Thursday night special at Legion Field in Birmingham… they host Savannah State (kickoff is at 7p CT). A passing shower or storm is possible during the first half of the game, otherwise a humid night with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Saturday, Auburn takes on Washington in Atlanta in Mercedes Benz Stadium (2:30p CT kickoff). For fans walking to the game, afternoon temperatures will be in the 87-90 degree range with the risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Then, Saturday evening, Alabama will take on Louisville in Orlando (7:00p CT kickoff). The weather will be humid, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible during the game. Kickoff temperature near 85, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

NEXT WEEK: Not much change in the forecast for the first week of September. Expect partly sunny days with the risk of random, spotty to scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FLORENCE FORMING?: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms moving off the coast of Senegal are associated with a strong tropical wave and broad area of low pressure. A more well-defined low pressure system is forecast to form between Senegal and the Cabo Verde Islands later today after the tropical wave moves offshore over the far eastern Atlantic Ocean, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression by the weekend while moving westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph. This system is expected to bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday and Saturday, and interests on the islands should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan