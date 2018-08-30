Governor Ivey reports large campaign contributions

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has reported a string of large campaign contributions as she looks to reclaim fundraising dominance in the gubernatorial race.

Campaign finance reports show the incumbent Republican has received $95,000 in large contributions over the last three weeks.

Ivey received $25,000 each from the Alabama Builders Political Action Committee, the Trucking Association PAC and Georgia Crown Distributing Inc.

She also received $20,000 from another political action committee.

Ivey faces Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in the November election.

Maddox and Ivey had reported similar fundraising numbers and campaign balances in July.

August fundraising reports are due Sept. 5 but candidates must report large contributions as they are made.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)