Lawmakers Combating the Opioid Epidemic, Giving Overdose Devices to Every High School in State

by Ellis Eskew

Alabama has the highest rate of opioid prescriptions in the country.

And Thursday some state lawmakers announced what they are doing to combat that.

State Senators Gerald Dial, Jim McClendon, and Steve Livingston, along with representatives from Kaleo, Inc.,

gathered at the Capitol.

In the first phase of their initiative, 17 lifesaving devices were used and 15 lives were saved since May.

The device is used on those who may have overdosed on the opioid.

Now officials are making them available to every high school in the state.

Senator Dial says he hopes it’ll slow down the opioid epidemic.

“It’s an epidemic that continues to grow. I don’t have a solution to that at this time. So what we gotta do is slow it down and take care of those and give them a second chance and get them in some training. It’s impacting on our economy so bad that we can’t get employees hired because they can’t pass a drug test,” said Dial.

Kaleo Inc., which manufacturers the device, is providing all the devices free of charge.