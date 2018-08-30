Montgomery Man Fatally Struck by Nissan Altima on East South Boulevard Service Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department and fire medics responded to the 700 block of East South Boulevard on the service road, late Wednesday night, in reference to a crash involving a 2010 Nissan Altima and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, Floyd Pickett, 60, of Montgomery sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates the Nissan was traveling westbound on the East South Boulevard service road when it struck the pedestrian, who walked into the roadway. The driver of the Nissan was uninjured.

Accident investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, and no further information is available for release at this time.