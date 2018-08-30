MPD Releases Traffic Advisory for Labor Day Classic

by Alabama News Network Staff

The below traffic advisory will be in effect during all ASU home games. The first home game is scheduled for Saturday, September 1.

*Carter Hill Road from South Decatur Street to Felder Avenue will be eastbound only beginning two hours before kickoff (5 P.M.)

*At the start of the fourth quarter, Carter Hill Road will transition to westbound traffic only between Felder Avenue and South Decatur Street. Access from Carter Hill Road onto Decatur Street will be right turn only, and access onto I-85 from South Union Street will be northbound only. This will last until all game traffic has cleared.

*The side streets off of Carter Hill Road from South Decatur Street to Felder Avenue willbe blocked from entering Carter Hill Road for the duration of the game-time traffic.