Pedestrian Killed in Late-Night Accident in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man in Montgomery has been killed after being hit by a car. Montgomery police say they and fire medics responded to the 700 block of East South Boulevard on the service road at about 11:20 p.m. last night in reference to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian, Floyd Pickett, 60, of Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their initial investigation indicates the driver of the car was traveling westbound on the East South Boulevard service road when the car hit the pedestrian, who walked into the roadway. The driver of the car was not hurt.