Prattville Fire Department Awarded Top Rating

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Prattville are safer after the city’s fire department is awarded a top ISO rating.

Chief Terry Brown says the upgrade reflects the effort and commitment of the men and women at the fire department.

He says the department has made steady improvements over the last few years.

He says a top ISO rating can be beneficial to homeowners and economic development.

“The businesses may see a bigger impact on it when it comes to the insurance funding for them,” said Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie.

“The residential, sometimes they will, sometimes they won’t. If nothing else it will definitely keep their insurance levels at what they are.”

Brown says his department is one of only ten in the state to achieve number one rating.