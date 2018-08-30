Scattered Storms Again On Friday

by Ben Lang

As expected, some showers and storms developed this afternoon. We’ll have some lingering rain through this evening, but most of it comes to an end overnight. Looks like it stays fairly cloudy overnight, with lows falling into the low 70s. Friday morning should be mainly dry, but expect a quick warmup. High temperatures surge into the low 90s by early afternoon, then scattered storms arrive to limit temperatures there. Most storms should diminish Friday evening.

Rain chances look a bit lower for the labor day weekend. Expect high temperatures near 92 on Saturday and Sunday, and near 93 on Monday. The forecast looks uncertain past 5 days, with models now indicating a bit more rain around Tuesday and Wednesday. Regardless, rain can’t be ruled out any day next week. It’s also going to remain hot and humid, with high temperatures in the low 90s next Tuesday through Friday.