Troy Makes Changes to Gameday Parking Areas, Upgrades to Football Stadium

by Justin Walker

Preparations are underway for the start of Troy University’s Trojan college football season, and there are some changes gameday attendees need to be prepared for. Updates to veterans memorial stadium will have trojan fans excited for gamedays, according to Deputy Athletic Director Brent Jones.

“We’re so excited about the new north end zone facility here at Troy University,” Jones said. “It’s a 25 million dollar project, almost 70,000 square feet. It’s a Taj Mahal, and it really is, its going to be exceptional.”

The new facility includes a new video board, concessions, and 400 premium seats, along with tailgating tents on the upper level. Indoors, the facility holds new coaches offices, player locker rooms, and nutrition and fitness centers.

The university wants fans to be prepared for changes in designated parking areas.

“The major parking changes are the moving of the RV lot from Sartain down to the Trojan Arena parking lot,” Dean of Student Herbert Reeves said.

The Sartain lot closed once crews began construction of the new student wellness center. New parking opened up earlier this year to replace those tailgating spots.

“The other big difference in parking is that we have the new lot across from the Trojan Center open this fall,” Reeves said. “Last year, it was a mud pit, especially when it rained. but that lot is open, so there’s some more convenient parking”

University Avenue which runs down the center of campus will close eight AM Saturday. George Wallace Drive will close right before game ime. Both of those streets will reopen once game day traffic has cleared the area.

Before the start of the game, there are concerts, dedications, and a kids zone planned, all of which add to the fan experience, according to Alumni Director Faith Ward.

“We have so many events this weekend and I said ealier today that even if you’re not a football fan, we have so many many things to do,” Ward said.

PARKING

The majority of the Trojan Arena Lot will close for RV parking on Friday morning, August 31st. Those areas reserved for RV parking will be blocked off. Anyone parking in this area will need to have their vehicle moved before 8:00 a.m. on Friday. There are some areas in this lot that will not be blocked for RV parking. These areas can be used for parking on Friday.

The east parking lot of Pace Hall is used for handicapped parking during games. We asked that all residents have their vehicles moved from this lot no later than 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Unauthorized vehicles in this lot after 8:00 a.m. will be towed at the owners expense.

The Stadium Tower Lot, the Soccer/Track Lot, the north Trojan Center Lot, the new lot across from the Trojan Center, the North Stadium Lot and the Hawkins Lot will all close at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday for game day parking. All unauthorized vehicles (those without game day parking credentials) will be subject to towing after 8:00 a.m.

The following list include all updates regarding tailgating and parking for Saturday.

TRAFFIC

University Avenue will close for all through traffic at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday from George Wallace Drive to the Round-About at the dining hall. People exiting the east side of campus will need to do so through the Round-About at the lagoon. This road will reopen after game day traffic has cleared following the game.

Luther Drive will close for all traffic at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday from the Round-About at the lagoon to the intersection of University Avenue. Only those with approved parking credentials will be allowed into this area beginning at 8:00 a.m. This road will reopen after game day traffic has cleared following the game.

George Wallace Drive will close for all through traffic on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. George Wallace Drive will be closed throughout the game and will reopen after the game day traffic has cleared following the game.

The University sent out the following notice:

Please note that once these roads close on Saturday at the designated times, only authorized vehicles with game day credentials will be allowed back in this area. If you live on the east side of campus and leave the area after 8:00 a.m., you will not be allowed back into the area until the game has ended and traffic has cleared. We strongly recommend that you move your vehicle on Friday night if you are parked in one of the restricted lots. Additionally, we recommend that once you park in an approved area for Saturday leave your vehicle parked until after the game.

The Troy Trojans will face the nationally ranked Boise State Broncos at 5 pm in Veterans Memorial Stadium.