AAA Predicts Highest Gas Prices In 4 Years This Labor Day Weekend

by Jalea Brooks

If you’re hitting the road for the long weekend ahead be prepared to pay a little more at the pump. This Labor Day weekend is expected to be the most expensive Labor Day in the past four years to fill up your car.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports that the national gas price average is about 48 cents more than a year ago, and the highest labor day gas prices since 2014. Last year’s Labor Day weekend spike, was largely due to hurricane Harvey, as it battered the southeast. While gas prices are up across most of the nation some states, especially in the south, are seeing cheaper prices at the pump. Friday some long distance travelers were welcoming some relief at the pump as they gassed up off of 1-65 in Montgomery.

Vacationers aren’t the only ones sharing the road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be beefing up their patrol this weekend. You can expect to see more state troopers on the roads starting at midnight tonight until midnight Monday.

AAA reports the best time for travel, is after 7 p.m. on Friday or before noon on Saturday to avoid spending valuable vacation time in stand still traffic.