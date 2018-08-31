ASU Fans Ready for Labor Day Classic Rivalry Game against Tuskegee

by Danielle Wallace

Two long-time local rivals are getting ready for battle in Montgomery. Alabama State and Tuskegee are playing in the Labor Day Classic Saturday.

Fans spent the most of Friday, grilling out on campus getting ready for the big game. The meeting between the two teams is always anticipated by many Hornet and Golden Tiger fans. Last year the Hornets fell 14-6 to Tuskegee. For the last 2 years, Tuskegee has been victorious over Alabama State. The last time that Alabama State won in the rivalry was in 2011 with a 30-21 win.

Gates open at Hornet Stadium at 3 pm Saturday and the 2018 Labor Day Classic rivalry game kicks off at 5.