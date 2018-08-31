Football Fans Show Team Spirit on “College Colors Day”

by Ellis Eskew

College football season is finally here! Governor Kay Ivey proclaimed Friday as “College Colors Day.”

We found many people around Montgomery sporting their college colors.

A lot of Alabama and Auburn fans at “Bama Fever/ Tiger Pride” were gearing up for the season trying to find that perfect shirt.

They were also getting ready for the big Labor Day Classic at Alabama State.

Fans say they can’t wait to see their teams back on the grid iron Saturday.

“It is game time. I am here getting my new gear so I can go represent my tigers. Ready for an awesome season and just excited!” said Auburn fan Persi Peterson.

“I am very excited. See if we can repeat the championship run!” said Alabama fan Lewis Harrison.

“Just the rivalry of Alabama State and Tuskegee getting back together for the second annual Labor Day Classic. The oldest rivalry in the country of black colleges. So we’re excited to have the tigers to come,” said ASU fan Vladimir Averett.

College Colors Day is a national day that is always celebrated the Friday before Labor Day.