Labor Day Weekend Safety

Via ALEA

by Tim Lennox

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency folks have passed along some advice about staying safe–and alive!–over the holiday:

Avoid driving and/or boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you are impaired, do not drive or operate a boat. Designate a sober driver in advance, call a cab, use public transportation or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Simply obey the law.

Avoid speeding; driving/boating when distracted by cell phones, etc.; following too closely; and other dangerous – sometimes deadly – behavior on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

Buckle up – no matter how short your trip.

Ensure all of the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up (or using a child restraint system) and those on your boat are using or have access to personal flotation device (PFDs are required at all times for ages 8 and younger.)

Avoid the water during inclement weather, particularly when it includes thunder and lightning.

Be even more cautious when traveling through construction zones—For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures on Alabama interstates from noon Friday, Aug. 31, to midnight Monday, Sept.



Happy Labor Day weekend from Alabama News Network!