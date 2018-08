Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Alabama State University's Labor Day Classic Celebration

by Chris Searcy

The Nationally Syndicated show “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” broadcasted live from the Ralph Abernathy Auditorium August 31st from 5am to 9am. He made the appearance as apart of Alabama State’s week long celebration culminating with the labor day classic football game between ASU and Tuskegee University.