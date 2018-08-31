Ross Sits Down with Alabama News Network for One-on-One Interview

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network anchor Andrew James recently sat down with new Alabama State University President Quinton Ross for a one-on-one interview to discuss his vision for ASU.

After years of instability in the presidential office, Ross says he’s up for the challenges he’ll face as the university’s 15th president.

Before becoming president at Alabama State University, Ross served in the Alabama legislature as Senate Minority Leader. He represented District 26, which covers Montgomery, since 2002. He believes that experience will help him bridge the gap between the university and the community.

Ross was inaugurated president yesterday, but he had been named ASU president by the Board of Trustees last September, replacing Gwendolyn Boyd. Ross has degrees from ASU and wants to make his relationship with the student body a priority.