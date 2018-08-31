Some Rain And Storms Over Labor Day Weekend

by Ben Lang

Rain and storms continue to move through part of the area late this afternoon. If you’re heading out to high school football games this evening, its a good idea to have rain gear on head in case a shower or storm moves through. Rain gradually comes to and end this evening, but there may be a few isolated showers overnight. Lows fall into the low 70s. We could see another scattered coverage of showers and storms by Saturday afternoon. It’s going to be a hot and humid start to September, with highs in the low 90s. The rain with occur mainly during the day, with showers and storms ending during the evening.

Expect less rain for the rest of labor day weekend on Sunday and Monday. It will definitely be hot, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s both days. We may see increased rain chances next Tuesday and Wednesday if an area of low pressure in the gulf moves close enough to us. We’re back to typical afternoon storms on Thursday and Friday, with highs still in the low 90s.