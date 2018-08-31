Suspect Wanted in Tennessee Captured in Autauga County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a Prattville man wanted on warrants in Tennessee has been captured after a chase in Autauga County.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says Brian Lee Cleckler, 39, of Prattville was wanted by the Franklin County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on felony warrants.

Sedinger says Cleckler was located today off Autauga County Road 57. Deputies tried to stop him when they say a pursuit began that led to Cleckler losing control of his vehicle on Autauga County Road 108 off Autauga County Road 21 N in North Central Autauga County, close to the Chilton County line.

Deputies say after a short foot chase, Cleckler was caught and taken to the Autauga Metro Jail. They say Cleckler was driving a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger said, “I am very proud of my deputies and all the agencies that came to assist in this pursuit. This pursuit could have ended worse than it did, and citizens could have been injured. I am glad everyone will get to go home safe tonight.”

This case is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Sedinger says he would like to thank the following agencies who assisted during the pursuit and apprehension of Brian Lee Cleckler: Sheriff John Shearon and the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office; ALEA State Troopers; ALEA Aviation Unit; Department of Corrections Dog Team; SBI; Alabama Fish & Game Division; US Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.