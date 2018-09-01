Brief Showers Likely; Tropical Update

by Matt Breland

Typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the next few days. Daytime highs will be in the low 90s and late morning sunshine will provide enough heating to give way to pop up showers and partly cloudy skies. Labor looks to be warm with some slim rain chances but sunshine will still be prevalent.

On the other hand, the gulf of Mexico is starting to show more favorable conditions for tropical development. A disturbance to the south of Florida could enter the gulf and bring some rainy conditions by mid week next week. We will be keeping a close eye on that. For now, summertime weather conditions will continue.