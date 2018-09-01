Fans Celebrating the 2018 Labor Day Classic

by Danielle Wallace

Alabama State and Tuskegee fans meet again. This time in ASU’s season opener.

“We take about a month out just to start talking about it-talking trash so I’m looking forward to today,” says Tuskegee fan, Joe Thomas.

This year’s Labor Day Classic Showdown is bringing many fans together who are also in a “House Divided.”

“My mother and my father graduated from Alabama State, then I married my wife who graduated from Tuskegee. her brother and his graduated from Alabama State so it’s a good rivalry to get together with family and come down here and have a good time,” says Tuskegee fan Jonathan King.

The game is always a tradition for for alums who fire up the grill for a day of fun.

“Normally we entertain about seventy-anywhere from seventy to a hundred. It just depends on what game. this game we’re probably seating a hundred,” says Alabama State fan, Sam Martin.

“We have the opportunity today to begin a undefeated season and that’s what we are shooting for and Tuskegee is our prime meat today. we’re going to eat tiger meat,” says Alabama State fan, James Gray.

For students, the rivalry is the beginning of what may be years of tradition.

“We got the chicken on the grill, going to have a lot of fun. You’re going to see a lot of marching and you’re going to see a great football game later on today so we’re just happy to be here and represent Alabama State University to the fullest,” says Alabama State fan, Marquis Nelson.

ASU’s Battle of the Bands and the Nat King Cole Jazz Festival are scheduled for Sunday, wrapping up Labor Day Classic weekend. The Battle of the Bands start at 2 pm and the jazz festival starts at 4.