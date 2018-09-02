Montgomery Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Police: Victim and Suspect knew each other

by Tim Lennox

This is the statement from MPD regarding the late Friday night shooting death that Alabama News Network reported during yesterday’s newscasts.

MONTGOMERY — The Montgomery Police Department has arrested Kendrick Holley, 34, of Montgomery following the August 31st, 2018 shooting death of Jermaine Ashley, 46, of Montgomery.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2400 block of Hickman Street around 11:30 P.M. on August 31st after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene, they located the victim, Ashley, who had sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates that the victim, Ashley, and suspect, Holley, were known associates that were involved in an altercation which led to the shooting. Holley was charged with Murder and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $150,000 dollar bond. This investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time.