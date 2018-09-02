Summertime Weather & Tropical Update

by Matt Breland

Summertime weather patterns will continue this week as afternoon highs will be in the mid to low 90s each day this week. Chances for a few scattered showers will increase in the mid part of the day. However, we could see some more rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a weak tropical system will likely develop in the gulf of Mexico, allowing us to see more numerous shower activity those days. As we get closer to the weekend, we will return back to a normal pattern.

We are monitoring the tropics closely as a few storms off the east coast of Africa are being monitored for possible activity. Stay up to date with us on the Alabama News Network.