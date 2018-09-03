Construction Firms Struggling to Hire Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Construction firms in Alabama are having trouble filing hourly craft positions.

Reports say a survey suggests that 75 percent of companies said they are having a hard time filling positions. The struggle for companies comes at a time when construction industry job openings in recent months have been at their highest since 2000.

The survey was released by Autodesk and the Associated General Contractors of America. The number of unemployed workers with recent construction experience has fallen to record lows.

Officials say shortages could pose a tremendous risk to future economic growth. The survey suggests the problem is larger than it was a year ago in Alabama.

Last year, 70 percent of firms in Alabama said they were having trouble filling those positions.

