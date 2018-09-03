Man Convicted of Montgomery Shooting Fatally Stabbed at St. Clair Prison

An inmate has been fatally stabbed at a state prison in Springville.

Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said the stabbing happened Sunday evening at St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Prison staff found 29-year-old Terry Pettiway unresponsive and suffering from a stab wound. Pettiway was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He died from his injuries.

The prison system said a suspect has been identified in the stabbing, but is not releasing the person’s name pending an investigation.

The victim was serving a 10-year sentence for a 2013 conviction for discharging a gun in an occupied building and vehicle in Montgomery County.

