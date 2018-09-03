Minimal Impacts From Gordon, But Stay Weather Aware

by Ben Lang

Tropical storm Gordon is moving into the Gulf of Mexico from the southern tip of Florida this evening, and a U.S. landfall is likely by Tuesday night along the MS/LA coast. Fortunately for us, impacts look to be minimal. However, we will still have to watch for an isolated tornado threat, especially for Tuesday night through Wednesday. Rain totals don’t look to impressive, but our southwest counties could receive about 1-2″ through Wednesday night. Tropical storm force winds should remain well to our southwest and close to Gordon’s center.

Back to this evening- some scattered showers and storms are possible, but should taper off overnight. We’ll be mainly rain free through Tuesday morning, but expect periods of rain and storms by the afternoon as Gordon moves through the northern Gulf. We’ll have to monitor some of the outer convective bands, especially by Tuesday night. Some of these storms could produce a brief tornado. Scattered showers and storms continue Tuesday night into Wednesday, with most of the rain across southwest Alabama.

Gordon departs our area by Thursday, and we should quickly go back to a more typical later summer weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms look possible between Thursday and next Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s each day. Rain chances could be slightly higher over the weekend, then taper off early next week.