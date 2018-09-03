MPS Short on Bus Drivers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery is going through a drought of bus drivers.

Reports say Montgomery Public Schools are working toward solutions for the lack of drivers at the start of this school year. A school official says the district is seeking more drivers, but they aren’t receiving any applications despite efforts to advertise openings.

Of MPS’s 159 routes, 151 have a driver with no subs. The problem becomes even worse when drivers call out.

Retired bus drivers cannot work full time and therefore have to take off one of every 10 days they work, or approximately two days per month. MPS currently has 31 retiree drivers meaning Thornton has to get creative to work around absences from more than 20 percent of his drivers.

