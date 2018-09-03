Retired Auburn Professor Producing New Movie on Neil Armstrong

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama author who struck up a relationship with Neil Armstrong nearly two decades ago is behind a new movie about the first person to walk on the moon.

The biography “First Man” by retired Auburn University professor emeritus James Hansen has been made into a movie of the same name.

Hansen says his relationship with the late astronaut began after he wrote a letter to the famously private Armstrong at the urging of students.

The astronaut responded, to Hansen’s surprise. Hansen later spent hours interviewing Armstrong as he wrote the only authorized biography of the astronaut.

Armstrong died in 2012, which was 43 years after he commanded the Apollo 11 mission and first stepped on the moon.

The movie debuted recently at the Venice Film Festival. Hansen is a co-producer.

