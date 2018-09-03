Son Fatally Shoots Mom, Found Dead in Atlanta

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has determined that the death investigation of Ruth Ward, 56, of Montgomery was a homicide.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2000 block of Queens Hollow Court on September 2, after receiving a report of a subject deceased. Further investigation revealed that the victim, Ward, sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

MPD’s initial investigation has revealed that it appears Ward was shot by her son, Seth Ponzer, 33, of Montgomery.

After the shooting, Ponzer fled the state and was located dead on September 3, in the Atlanta area.

This case remains under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.