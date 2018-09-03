Tattooed Man and Teen Charged with Attempted Murder and Robbery in Elmore County

Elmore County authorities have arrested two people in connection with an attempted murder and robbery.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin tells us 32-yea-old Jason Mann and an unnamed 16-year-old went to a home in the 6000 block of Holtville Road in Elmore Sunday night and picked up two people. Mann then took them to a gas station where he made one of the victims withdraw money from an ATM. The two victims were able to run away.

Mann and the 16-year-old then left the gas station in their vehicle and wrecked. A man stopped to help with the wreck and Mann asked to use his cellphone and when he refused, Mann stabbed him 7 times.

The victim is in the hospital listed in critical condition.

Mann and the 16-year-old were later arrested and are currently in the Elmore County Jail.

